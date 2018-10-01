Health Department’s Amanda Archer Answers Your Flu Season Questions

Amanda Archer, and Ali Frey, with the Canton Health Dept. were guests on the Monday edition of the Gary Rivers Show to talk the Fall Flu Season.

The Flu Season has officially arrived

Last year, flu hospitalizations were the highest they’ve ever been; 106 out of every 100,000 people were hospitalized for the flu in the 2017-18 season, with people over age 65 accounting for 58 percent of those hospitalizations and 180 pediatric deaths.

We asked Amanda:

When does flu season start?

Should I get the flu shot? When?

What if I’m pregnant?

I heard the flu shot makes you sick. Is that true?

How do I know if I have the flu?

How is the shot made?

Where should I get the flu shot?