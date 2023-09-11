Health Departments vs Mosquitoes, West Nile

CANTON and JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The warm, humid weather brings on the mosquitoes.

The Canton and Stark County Health Departments to the rescue!

Canton City Public Health will be spraying starting in the northwest quadrant Monday night and in southwest Canton starting Thursday night.

The county health department will be in Hartville Monday night and in Beach City, Brewster and Wilmot on Tuesday.

The usual precautions are advised.

Here’s what the county health department recommends:

▪ SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES.

▪ IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR COLD TEMPERATURES, SPRAYING WILL BE

POSTPONED.

▪ PERSONS WHO SUFFER WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS MAY VACATE THE AREA.

▪ BEEKEEPERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEIR

HIVES.

▪ PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH OR FOLLOW THE SPRAY VEHICLE

Here’s the schedule from Canton City Public Health:

NW AREA OF CANTON CITY

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 – 13

East Boundary Market Avenue

North Boundary North City Limits

West Boundary West City Limits

South Boundary Tuscarawas Street

SW AREA OF CANTON CITY

THURSDAY – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 & 15

East Boundary Market Avenue

North Boundary Tuscarawas Street

West Boundary West City Limits

South Boundary South City Limits

NE AREA OF CANTON CITY

MONDAY – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 & 19

East Boundary East City Limits

North Boundary North City Limits

West Boundary Market Avenue

South Boundary Tuscarawas Street

SE AREA OF CANTON CITY

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

East Boundary East City Limits

North Boundary Tuscarawas Street

West Boundary Market Avenue

South Boundary South City Limits

Also, the county will spray in Navarre and Hills and Dales on Thursday night.