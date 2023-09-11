Health Departments vs Mosquitoes, West Nile
CANTON and JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The warm, humid weather brings on the mosquitoes.
The Canton and Stark County Health Departments to the rescue!
Canton City Public Health will be spraying starting in the northwest quadrant Monday night and in southwest Canton starting Thursday night.
The county health department will be in Hartville Monday night and in Beach City, Brewster and Wilmot on Tuesday.
The usual precautions are advised.
Here’s what the county health department recommends:
▪ SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES.
▪ IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR COLD TEMPERATURES, SPRAYING WILL BE
POSTPONED.
▪ PERSONS WHO SUFFER WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS MAY VACATE THE AREA.
▪ BEEKEEPERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEIR
HIVES.
▪ PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH OR FOLLOW THE SPRAY VEHICLE
Here’s the schedule from Canton City Public Health:
NW AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 – 13
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street
SW AREA OF CANTON CITY
THURSDAY – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 & 15
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary South City Limits
NE AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 & 19
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street
SE AREA OF CANTON CITY
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary South City Limits
Also, the county will spray in Navarre and Hills and Dales on Thursday night.