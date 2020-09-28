Health Leaders Hope for Drop From Red Level-3
Ohio Department of Health)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) We find out Thursday whether or not Stark County drops out of Red Level-3 on the state’s weekly coronavirus color-coded map.
The county moved up to Red last Thursday based on four of seven indicators.
Summit County recently dropped from Red to Yellow Level-1, so it can happen.
Stark County Health Commissioner Kirk Norris says larger backyard get-togethers where people don’t wear masks have been a contributing factor.
Still, Norris says mask-wearing is up and people generally know what needs to be done to keep the number of coronavirus cases down.