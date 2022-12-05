Health Officials: Nearly Half of Columbus Measles Cases Required Hospitalization

Boxes of single-doses vials of the measles-mumps-rubella virus vaccine live, or MMR vaccine and ProQuad vaccine are kept frozen inside a freezer at the practice of Dr. Charles Goodman in Northridge, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Measles is nothing to mess around with, as evidenced in the city of Columbus.

Of 50 reported cases in this current outbreak, 20 children have been hospitalized.

There’s now a case in nearby Ross County, south of Columbus.

None of the ill children had been vaccinated.