Health, Safety Issues in East Palestine After Massive Train Derailment, Fires

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big health and safety situation in East Palestine in eastern Columbiana County after a massive train derailment Friday night.

About half the city is under an evacuation order, and people from out of town are being told to stay away.

Rail cars containing both hazardous and non-hazardous materials were burning along a near-half-mile stretch of the Norfolk Southern tracks.

Oil tankers, car haulers and other hazardous and non-hazardous cargo was said to be aboard the estimated 20 cars that went off the tracks at the eastern end of East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania state line.

35 different agencies from three states had to back away because of explosions that were occurring during the fires.

With daylight now, crews are able to get a better idea what they are dealing with.

The Columbiana County EMA has opened a shelter at the high school for those evacuating.

The air is being monitored by the Ohio EPA and is said to be OK, despite a strong smell in the air.

No injuries are reported.