HEAP Program Helps Lower-Income Ohioans Pay Energy Bills
Replacing the filter in the furnace.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The home heating season is going full blast, and you’ll see the results when the next energy bill arrives.
For lower-income Ohioans, the Department of Development is administering HEAP, or the Home Energy Assistance Program.
HEAP provides assistance paying those bills through county community action agencies.
But you can apply for the $175 one-time benefit online.
Even more funding is available for propane, wood and other fuels.
The income cutoff is $46,000 for a family of four and $22,000 for a single person.
The state development department also administers other programs.