Hearing on Future Solar Arrays in Stark Happens Monday Evening

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a public hearing Monday night at 6 in Canton.

It’s part of the process of trying to keep new wind and solar farm projects out of 14 of the 17 townships in Stark County.

Leaders of those townships have already said they don’t want them.

Township residents can provide an opinion either way or just listen in.

Residents have just two minutes to speak.

The hearing is in the Event Center connected to the county office building in downtown Canton.

This hearing is not related to the proposed Washington Township solar farm which gets its own public hearing on August 5.

The action may not keep all projects away.

Perry, Bethlehem and Sandy Townships did not provide an opinion to commissioners.