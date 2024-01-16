News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Hearing Set on Battle Over Ohio’s Social Media Parental Notification Act

By Jim Michaels
January 16, 2024 8:48AM EST
FILE – This combination of photos shows logos of X, formerly known as Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, bottom left; and TikTok, bottom right. Social media companies collectively made over $11 billion in U.S. advertising revenue from minors last year, according to a study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health released Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN Radio) – A hearing on a preliminary injunction blocking implementation of the Social Media Parental Notification Act in Ohio takes place on February 7.

The trade group representing social media companies like TikTok already has a temporary restraining order in place.

Lt Governor Jon Husted says the companies don’t care about kids, only about making money.

The group Net Choice says it’s about first amendment rights.

