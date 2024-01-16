Hearing Set on Battle Over Ohio’s Social Media Parental Notification Act
January 16, 2024 8:48AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN Radio) – A hearing on a preliminary injunction blocking implementation of the Social Media Parental Notification Act in Ohio takes place on February 7.
The trade group representing social media companies like TikTok already has a temporary restraining order in place.
Lt Governor Jon Husted says the companies don’t care about kids, only about making money.
The group Net Choice says it’s about first amendment rights.