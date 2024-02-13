Heart Doc with Area Roots Joins Akron Children’s

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new heart doctor with Akron Children’s Hospital will be making rounds and appointments at the North Canton location.

Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Timotheus Watson has joined Akron Children’s from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

He was chief medical information officer at the Atlanta hospital.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Doctor Watson, who got his medical degree at Case Western Reserve University and completed his residency at the Cleveland Clinic.