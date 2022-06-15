Heat Advisories, Escessive Heat Warnings for Local Counties
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Heat Advisory kicks in for the day starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday for much of northeast and north-central Ohio including Stark County.
But the National Weather Service has an Excessive Heat Warning for Tuscarawas, Wayne and Holmes Counties and most of Ohio.
In the Canton area, AccuWeather says with highs in the mid 90s, the RealFeel temperature will be 103, once you add in the humidity.
Those figures are over 105 for the warning counties.