Heat Advisory Issued as Hot Weather Makes Brief Pre-Summer Visit
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Breaking records, and seeing high temperatures we haven’t seen for several years.
That’s what’s in our weather future, as AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist says we’ll be well into the 90s Wednesday and Thursday, with that Wednesday forecast high of 98 being something different.
The highest temperature recorded all of last summer was 93.
AccuWeather RealFeels will be 100 or more, including 108 on Wednesday.
The highs back off into the 70s for the weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the daytime hours tomorrow.
It’s a heatwave, one week before the Summer Solstice.