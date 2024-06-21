Heat Advisory Still Up

Melana Price, of Southfield, Mich., dives into Squam Lake at Rockywold Deephaven Camps, Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Holderness, N.H. Ice harvested from the lake in winter is used to refrigerate guest’s ice boxes throughout the summer season. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Heat Advisory, still cookin’ on Friday!

AccuWeather calls for a RealFeel high of 101 on Friday, adding in the humidity.

Heat Advisories stretch from parts of Indiana and Michigan through all of Ohio to Connecticut.

Much of New England is being spared on Friday.

There’s an Excessive Heat Warning again in the Pittsburgh area…

The high Thursday at the CAK airport weather station was 91.

Thunderstorms stayed away for a second day.

There were some storms Thursday in extreme northwest Ohio.