Heat Advisory Still Up
June 21, 2024 8:35AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Heat Advisory, still cookin’ on Friday!
AccuWeather calls for a RealFeel high of 101 on Friday, adding in the humidity.
Heat Advisories stretch from parts of Indiana and Michigan through all of Ohio to Connecticut.
Much of New England is being spared on Friday.
There’s an Excessive Heat Warning again in the Pittsburgh area…
The high Thursday at the CAK airport weather station was 91.
Thunderstorms stayed away for a second day.
There were some storms Thursday in extreme northwest Ohio.