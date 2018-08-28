Heat Closes Some Schools Today

We could see record high temperatures today and that means some local schools are closed because of the heat. Massillon City Schools has decided its elementary schools will not be in session on Tuesday — that’s Franklin Elementary School, Gorrell Elementary School and Whittier Elementary School. Today’s high could reach 94 with a heat index of 100.

Our Accuweather Forecast:

Today: sunny and hot with the temperature approaching the record of 94 set in 1973.

Tonight: clear. Low 73.

Tomorrow: breezy, very warm and humid with a chance for a strong afternoon thunderstorm.

High 89.