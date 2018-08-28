Heat Leaves Dog in Critical Condition

A severely dehydrated dog that was left in a car in Stark County yesterday is in the emergency clinic, but the Stark County Dog Warden has some words of warning. John Barber told Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook that the police brought the dog to the pound on Monday because it had been left in a boiling hot car. Barber says in this heat if you have to go out and plan to leave your dog in the car, don’t. He says just leave the dog at home. The animal is being taken care of right now and Barber says hopefully he will be okay.

Remember, as temperatures and humidity skyrocket give your animals a cool place to rest and lots of water.