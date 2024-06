Workmen with the Architect of the Capitol office, perform maintenance on the irrigation system in a park near the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Extreme heat is expected to break records for tens of millions of people in the United States this week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Heat Advisory remains in effect.

Again, like Tuesday, there are advisories from Indiana and Michigan to Maine.

There are even Excessive Heat Warnings for the Pittsburgh area.

Even for parts of the state of Maine.

The AccuWeather RealFeel high for the Canton area is predicted to be 98 on Wednesday.

That’s the “feels like” temperature.