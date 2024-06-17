HEAT WAVE: AccuWeather Tips to ‘Beat the Heat’
June 17, 2024 8:42AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says if you have access to a swimming pool, that’s one way to “beat the heat” this week.
Bob says you also want to stay hydrated.
He says you want to keep plenty of water and sports drinks on hand.
Avoid extended periods of exertion outside, and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
He also recommends a hat: a light-colored hat will reflect the sun away from your head and body.