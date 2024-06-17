HEAT WAVE: AccuWeather Tips to ‘Beat the Heat’

Roberto Delaney takes a drink of water as he tries to stay cool inside his tent at a homeless encampment, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Phoenix. Heat associated deaths in Arizona’s largest county appear headed for a record this year with 17 such fatalities reported through the first week of July and another 126 under investigation as a growing number of homeless people live outside as temperatures remain well into the triple digits. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says if you have access to a swimming pool, that’s one way to “beat the heat” this week.

Bob says you also want to stay hydrated.

He says you want to keep plenty of water and sports drinks on hand.

Avoid extended periods of exertion outside, and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

He also recommends a hat: a light-colored hat will reflect the sun away from your head and body.