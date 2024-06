CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Heat Advisory continues through 8 p.m. on Friday for Stark, Carroll and our surrounding counties, as well as for most of Ohio, and from Michigan and Indiana to Maine.

AccuWeather calls for a RealFeel temperature of 100 on Tuesday for Canton.

That’s a combination of the heat and humidity, AccuWeather’s version of the heat index.