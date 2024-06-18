HEAT WAVE: Extreme Heat is Deadly: OEMA, ODH

Workers brave the oppressive heat in Jackson, Miss., as they reroof the Barfield Complex, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health and the state EMA remind you that this heat spell is more than uncomfortable.

It’s deadly.

2300 people died from heat-related incidents in the U.S. last year, and that figure has been rising each year.

Public Affairs Chief Sandy Mackey with the OEMA says this is extreme heat as they define it.

That’s two to three days or more with highs above 90.

She says anyone showing signs of heat stroke should be moved to a cooler place, with a call to 911.

It is considered a health emergency.

Also, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are urgent health risks.