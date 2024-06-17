HEAT WAVE: Heat Advisory In Effect for Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. on Friday for most of Ohio including Stark, Carroll and surrounding counties.

With a high of 94, AccuWeather predicts a RealFeel temperature of 102, after adding in the humidity.

A few counties in extreme northwest Ohio are under Excessive Heat Warnings for the workweek.

There are National Weather Service Heat Advisories from Michigan to Maine.