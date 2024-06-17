News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

HEAT WAVE: Heat Advisory In Effect for Week

By Jim Michaels
June 17, 2024 8:45AM EDT
Share
HEAT WAVE: Heat Advisory In Effect for Week
Getty Images

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. on Friday for most of Ohio including Stark, Carroll and surrounding counties.

With a high of 94, AccuWeather predicts a RealFeel temperature of 102, after adding in the humidity.

A few counties in extreme northwest Ohio are under Excessive Heat Warnings for the workweek.

There are National Weather Service Heat Advisories from Michigan to Maine.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Incident Sidelines City Officer, Three Arrested
3

Make It 4 More Ohio Tornadoes
4

Canton Couple Faces Animal Cruelty Charges
5

Grand Parade Route Set for More Streetscaping, New Pavement