HEAT WAVE: State EMA Tips for Pets, People

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As part of its Beat the Heat Ohio tips, the state EMA is addressing pet and livestock safety.

Make sure animals have access to plenty of fresh, cool water.

Your pets should also be in the shade, if they must be outside.

They say pets can suffer heat stroke too.

And they say you never want to leave a pet in an unattended vehicle.

As for people, the state EMA says the risk of heat stroke certainly increases this week, and it is important to act immediately.

Symptoms include a high body temperature, a strong pulse and headache.

The EMA also recommends checking on neighbors, especially those without air conditioning.

Here’s more from the OEMA, including the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion:

Head exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat strokes are urgent health risks that can occur during extreme heat. Heat stroke is a medical emergency that can be fatal, so it is important to act immediately if a person is showing signs of heat stroke. Symptoms can include high body temperature (103°F or higher); hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion or losing consciousness.

If a person exhibits any of these signs, move them to a cooler place and call 911. Use cool rags, cold packs, encourage the person to drink water, and fan the individual while waiting for first responders.

Who is most at risk?

Older adults, infants and children, people with chronic conditions, people without air conditioning, outdoor workers, and emergency responders are considered high-risk populations and should exercise caution in the extreme heat.

What can you do?

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Remember to avoid alcohol or liquids containing large amounts of sugar or caffeine.

Stay informed. Know when there is a heat advisory and check the weather before heading out for the day. Heat alerts can be found on the National Weather Service website.

Check on neighbors who may be at high risk and ask if they need assistance.

During the heat of summer, outside workers should take extra precautions by staying hydrated, taking frequent rest breaks, and dressing for the heat.

Dress for the weather in loose fitting clothing. Take advantage of community pools and cooling centers.

Pets and Livestock Ensure your pets and livestock are safe from overheating. A few tips are:

Always make sure your pets have fresh water and shaded shelter. As the sun moves, the shade moves with it, so pay attention to their needs.

Pets and livestock should have access to fresh cool water.

Pets can get heat stroke, too. Symptoms include excessive thirst, heavy panting, vomiting, restlessness, lethargy, fever, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, and profuse drooling. It is recommended they be seen by a veterinarian immediately.

Never leave a pet in an unattended vehicle.