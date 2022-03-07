Heavy and Plentiful Rain Means Return of Flooding Problems
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least two inches of rain fell in much of the area on Monday.
There’s a Flood Advisory for Stark, Wayne, southern Summit and southern Portage Counties through 6 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service says minor flooding is occurring in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
The Flood Warning for the Nimishillen Creek in Canton Township has been extended until Tuesday afternoon.
Moderate flooding is now expected, with the creek expected to hit two-and-a-hald feet over flood stage Monday night.
And the Tuscarawas River at Massillon and Navarre is under a Flood Warning for minor flooding, especially early on Tuesday.
Also, roads that typically flood are either closed or at least partially water-covered:
Wales Road NW in Jackson Township is closed between Shuffel and Strausser.
Several streets that typically flood in Louisville are closed.
Route 619 in Lexington Township is closed near the new roundabout.
And Edison Street NE closed in the same Lexington Township area.