Heavy Snowfall Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Near Minerva

Courtesy Sandy Creek Joint Fire District

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s treacherous weather conditions led to an accident involving at least six vehicles on the hill on Route 30, just west of Minerva.

The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District says one of the vehicles landed in a creek, but no one was injured in the crash.

other cars were stranded on the hill westbound, unable to make the climb.

The road was closed for about two hours.

Also, Route 93 was closed just south of Route 21 for a time due to downed wires from a crash there.