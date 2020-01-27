Helicopter Crash Victims Named – Kobe Bryant and his daughter plus 7
FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)
Officials have released the names of the rest of the victims in that helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna. They were teammates of his daughters along with parents and an assistant coach. The pilot was also killed. Preliminary reports along with copter to tower recordings show heavy fog in the area at the time. The NTSB is on the scene continuing its investigation.
Image by US News