Help me find Nut Roll!

Baking ingredients background
Over the years I have become a big lover of old fashioned Nut Roll – especially on Christmas morning. In the past we spent the holidays at my sister’s house. Her mother-in-law made the absolute BEST nut roll I’ve ever had. I’ve tried many since and haven’t found any to match it. Mildred passed away a few years back and I’ve struggled to find that yummy treat and time-honored tradition. So, I’m writing this asking for your help. My family is coming to Canton this year for Christmas. I’d love to be able to serve something on Christmas morning that will warm everyone’s heart.
Let me know where I can go, and hopefully it’s not too late!
Email me at pcook@whbc.com
OR message 1480 whbc on facebook or twitter.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone!