Help Needed to Nab Suspect in Summit County

Akron Police have been investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old Akron man in critical condition following a shooting early yesterday. Police say the victim was a clerk at a gas station on West Exchange Street where someone walked in and stole the store’s tip jar… While pursuing the thief down the street, the thief shot the clerk several times and ran off.

Detectives want to identify the male subject in the photograph because they have determined he is a person of interest in connection to yesterday’s shooting. The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion and a slight mustache. He is believed to be approximately 20-25 years old.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the subject is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on our website: www.AkronCops.org.