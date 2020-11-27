      Weather Alert

Help Through Holiday, Pandemic, Daily Stress

Jim Michaels
Nov 27, 2020 @ 7:56am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Your job, the holidays, the pandemic.

It can all be a bit much at times.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services recommends getting outside and getting some exercise while the weather isn’t bad.

Even doing some stretches by the window during the daylight hours can be uplifting.

If you do need to get in touch with a mental health professional, you can call 211.

At the state level, you can call 800-720-9616.

And the state even offers a texting option, if you don’t want to talk on the phone.

Text the number 4 and the word ‘HOPE’ to 7-4-1-7-4-1.

