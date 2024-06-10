News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Helpful Info for Ohio Farm-to-Table Businesses

By Jim Michaels
June 10, 2024 8:28AM EDT
Courtesy Ohio Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Seems more and more people are cutting out the middleman.

There’s a real interest in farm-to-table food products like raw meat, dairy products, and fruits and vegetables.

But if you’re running a business that sells such items from your home or farm, you’ll want to keep updated on state and federal regulations.

So the Ohio Farm Bureau has created the 72-page Small-Scale Food Business Guide.

The guide is available to Ohio Farm Bureau members at the website.

