Helpful Info for Ohio Farm-to-Table Businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Seems more and more people are cutting out the middleman.

There’s a real interest in farm-to-table food products like raw meat, dairy products, and fruits and vegetables.

But if you’re running a business that sells such items from your home or farm, you’ll want to keep updated on state and federal regulations.

So the Ohio Farm Bureau has created the 72-page Small-Scale Food Business Guide.

The guide is available to Ohio Farm Bureau members at the website.