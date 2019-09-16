Listen
Pam Cook
Gary Rivers
Rich Eisen
Kenny & JT
Joe Palmisano
Spotlight
Watch
Win
Events
Eye on Community
Submit Your Community Event
Closings & Delays
Contact
Internships
Meal Deals
Photo Gallery
SourceBook 2019
Weather Forecast
WHBC on Alexa!
WHBC Sports Broadcast Schedules
WHBC Sports Posts
Alpha Cares
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Alexa Skill
Tune In
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Pam Cook
Helping the homeless gets you kicked out?
Pam Cook
Sep 16, 2019 @ 7:19am
WHBC News
A Kentucky Taco Bell has come under fire after employees kicked out a woman and a group of homeless people she was treating to dinner.
The incident happened earlier this week after Louisville resident Shannon Gridley decided to do a good deed by bringing nearly 20 homeless people to a local Taco Bell. She says she was immediately met with hostility. “I held up my credit card and said, ‘All these people are going to order everything they want, and I’m paying for it,'” she says, adding that one of the employees then told the order-taker to “bag it all to go.” After dropping more than $100 on the food, the group sat down and began eating — only to be told at 7:45 p.m. that the dining room was closed. Gridley notes the posted closing time is 9 p.m.
Taco Bell has issued an apology for the incident, saying it’s “committed to creating a space that’s welcoming and safe for all people.”
Is it OK for a business owner to kick someone out if that person is preventing other customers from coming in? Should Taco Bell do more than just issue an apology?
TAGS
Food
free
homeless
taco bell
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole
News Talk Sports
Listen
Pam Cook
Gary Rivers
Rich Eisen
Kenny & JT
Joe Palmisano
Spotlight
Watch
Win
Events
Eye on Community
Submit Your Community Event
Closings & Delays
Contact
Internships
Meal Deals
Photo Gallery
SourceBook 2019
Weather Forecast
WHBC on Alexa!
WHBC Sports Broadcast Schedules
WHBC Sports Posts
Alpha Cares
Show Schedule
SOCIAL