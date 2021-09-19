      Weather Alert

Henderson Sets Record In Buckeyes Win

Kenny Roda
Sep 18, 2021 @ 8:42pm

Running back TreVeyon Henderson set an Ohio State freshman rushing record in the 41-20 win over Tulsa Saturday when he rushed for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns on 24 carries. The 277 yards in a game  is also third most ever in a game by a Buckeye behind only Trey Sermon(331 yards) and Eddie George(314 yards).

With the victory, 9th ranked O.S.U. improves to (2-1) on the season. Next up is a home game Saturday, September 25 against Akron at 7:30pm.

For more on the win over Tulsa watch the Buckeye Postgame show with Kenny Roda on Facebook – Copy and paste this link to view – https://www.facebook.com/1014725921/videos/378103750562265/

