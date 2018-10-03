Hendrix Tribute Band at the Auricle is Big For Arts District

Robb Hankins, Executive Director of Arts in Stark was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning. He gave a ringing endorsement of the arts district’s newest venue, “The Auricle”, and was excited to talk about this week’s upcoming performance of a Jimi Hendrix Tribute Band, “Kiss The Sky!”

ABOUT KTS

KTS is fronted by virtuoso guitarist and former Columbia recording artist, Jimy Bleu, and backed by world-class touring musicians who have all performed with major music stars such as: Pearl Jam, Aretha Franklin, LL Cool J, Teddy Pendergrass, James Cotton, John Mayall, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga and more.