Hendrix Tribute Band at the Auricle is Big For Arts District
By Gary Rivers
|
Oct 3, 2018 @ 12:14 PM
robb hankins

Robb Hankins, Executive Director of Arts in Stark was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning.  He gave a ringing endorsement of the arts district’s newest venue, “The Auricle”, and was excited to talk about this week’s upcoming performance of a Jimi Hendrix Tribute Band, “Kiss The Sky!”

ABOUT KTS
KTS is fronted by virtuoso guitarist and former Columbia recording artist, Jimy Bleu, and backed by world-class touring musicians who have all performed with major music stars such as: Pearl Jam, Aretha Franklin, LL Cool J, Teddy Pendergrass, James Cotton, John Mayall, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga and more.

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

kay raga nami NAMI Walk Will be at Hoover Park October 7 Fair Housing Luncehon to Feature MLK Daughter Jackson Township’s NorthPark Demo To Begin Health Department’s Amanda Archer Answers Your Flu Season Questions 30th Year of The Enchanted Forest at Wilderness Center Walsh to Host Utica Summit VI