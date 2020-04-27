Here are Some Things you May NEVER see in a Restaurant Again
- Things may look different at your favorite food joint once you can safely dine out for a meal. With a renewed focus on safety and sanitation, COVID-19 has more than likely left some lasting changes on the restaurant industry. Here are some changes EatThis.com says are coming based on the National Restaurant Association’s recommendations.
- Preset tables and unwrapped straws will go. Instead of having your dining ware exposed on a table, things will be tightly wrapped to avoid exposure. The National Restaurant Association is also recommending that restaurants either make menus that are easy to sanitize or use paper, disposable menus.
- Other places may nix the salad bar or buffet, just like Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp is asking business owners in the peach state to do.
- You may also want to bring a lemon from home for your tea cause restaurants are also advised to stay away from self-service stations that hold pre-cut fruit slices.