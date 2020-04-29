Primary Results: Hagan Moves On, 3 of 4 New-Money School Issues Winning

WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Christina Hagan, new-money school levies and Stark Parks: most were winners with the unofficial results from the Primary Election, where 59,000 votes were tabulated last night with more to come.
With 66-percent of the vote across the 13th Congressional District, Hagan will face Tim Ryan and Libertarian Michael Fricke in November.
Aaron Godfrey looks to be the Democratic candidate who will oppose Anthony Gonzalez in the 16th District.
Joe Biden won in Ohio, picking up 89 Democratic delegates; he won Stark County.
The contentious Stark Parks renewal levy looks to pass with 62-percent of voters saying yes.
New-money school levies were successful in Canton, North Canton and Perry, all at around 55-percent “yes”.
54-percent of Louisville City School District voters are saying “no” to new money there.
An additional Paris Township road levy looks to be going down, otherwise all other issues passed.
Provisional and outstanding absentee ballots still need to be added in.
We won’t have the final numbers certified until May 19th.
PRIMARY ELECTION 2020 ISSUES
PASSING:
#20 Stark Parks 1 mill renewal 8 years
62% yes
#8 Tuscarawas Twp Roads 1.5 mill replacement 5 years
69% yes
#11 Jackson Twp Fire 7.5 mill replacement 5 years
75% yes
#15 Perry Local Schools 3.9 mill bond issue and 1.5 mill additional
55% yes
#16 North Canton City Schools 3.6 mill bond issue
54% yes
#17 Sandy Creek Joint Fire District 3 mill additional 5 years
(district also includes parts of Carroll and Columbiana counties)
55% yes Stark County
#19 Canton City Schools 7.9 mill additional continuing
54% yes
Village of Hills and Dales switches from Plain Local to Jackson Local Schools
97% yes
Territory T North Canton switches from Plain Local to North Canton City Schools
100% yes
FAILING:
#7 Paris Twp Roads District #1 2 mill additional 5 years
52% no
#18 Louisville City Schools 6.7 mill additional 5 years
54% no
All renewal issues are passing. The two liquor options in Lake Twp are failing.
PRIMARY ELECTION 2019 CANDIDATES
President: Democrat: (Stark County only)
Joe Biden
75% of the vote.
Bernie Sanders got 13% of the vote; he’s no longer in the “race”.
13th District Congress Republican: (Tim Ryan’s seat)
Christina Hagan
66% of the vote across the district.
Duane Herron
Louis Lyras
12% of the vote across the district.
Richard Morckel
Jason Mormando
Robert Santos
Donald Truex
16th District Congress Democrat: (Anthony Gonzalez’s seat)
Aaron Godfrey
67% of the vote.
Ronald Karpus III
Here are all the numbers from the Stark County Board of Elections.