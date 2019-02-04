Here Comes some Major Roadwork

Beginning tonight there will be some major lane restrictions and ramp closures for repairs to the East Ave. bridge over I-76:

I-76 eastbound under East Ave. will be reduced to ONE lane. The ramp from I-76 eastbound to I-76 eastbound/Kenmore Leg will be CLOSED. The ramp from I-76 eastbound/Kenmore Leg to I-76 eastbound will be CLOSED. The work will continue through mid March.

