Here Comes the Smoke

A view of downtown Portland from the East Bank Esplanade is seen on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The entire Portland metropolitan region remains under a thick blanket of smog from wildfires that are burning around the state and residents are being advised to remain indoors due to hazardous air quality. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
Smoke from the Western wildfires has reached the East Coast.
A meteorologist for Accuweather says the clouds over Norfolk, Virginia are actually wildfire smoke that traveled thousands of miles from the Western blazes. Meteorologist Matt Benz says smoke-tainted skies have been spotted across the northern U.S. from St. Louis to Virginia, and that more smoke can be expected until the weather pattern changes.
Benz notes that the smoke in the Eastern sky is too high up to breathe, which is good news. It’s a different story on the West Coast, where Governor Gavin Newsom said breathing the California air was like smoking 20 packs of cigarettes.
In Oregon, authorities say at least 10-percent of emergency room visits have been for asthma-like symptoms.