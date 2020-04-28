Here is Where You Can Find Face Covering Masks
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As Governor Mike DeWine revealed the state’s plan to reopen Ohio’s economy over the next few weeks, one of the most notable social distancing rules that will be enforced is the mandatory wearing of masks at retail and other businesses.
DeWine then changed his stance on Tuesday, announcing that customers will no longer be required to wear masks. However, the state and CDC still recommend citizens wear a facial covering when out in public.
You can read more about those facial covering masks, view an instructional video and find links on how to make all three types of masks by clicking right here.
However, if you do not have the materials or skills to make your own mask at home, there are plenty of places where you can buy them online. Below are links to some of the best options WHBC could find.
Low Cost Options
Masks Made with Recycled Products
Masks with Adjustable Nose Wire (Best for those with glasses)
Mask Subscription Services
Stylish Options
Family Packs
Each of the links above provide masks that were designed and made in the United States. A majority of the options also include a donation of masks that will go along with your purchase.