Here’s a way to help children try to understand COVID-19
Nickelodeon is helping parents to get their kids to understand the coronavirus situation.
Tonight, “The Nickelodeon Town Hall” will be hosted by Kristen Bell and will address children’s concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak. The hour-long special will also provide insights from medical experts including California Surgeon General Doctor Nadine Burke Harris and former U.S. Surgeon General Doctor Vivek Murthy — both of whom will appear by way of video chat.
The town hall airs tonight at 7:00 p.m. It will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon’s international networks.
Source: USA Network