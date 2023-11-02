Here’s How Long Your Leftover Halloween Candy Will Last!

Did you buy way too much Halloween candy, or end up with way too few trick-or-treaters? Candy has a pretty good shelf life, but it’s not infinite. Here are five types of candy, and how long you’ve got to get through it all . . .

1. Chocolate candy. If it’s unopened, up to a year. Dark chocolate lasts up to two years. For opened bags of loose chocolate candy, cut those timelines in half.

2. Candy corn. Three to six months if it’s stored at room temperature. An unopened package can last up to nine months.

3. Gummy candy. Six months to a year, depending on how it’s stored. A cool, dry place is best.

4. Sour candy. Up to a year. If you open a bag, store it in an airtight container to increase the shelf life.

5. Hard candy, like lollipops and Jolly Ranchers. The National Confectioners Association says a year. But a study at Kansas State found it’s the one type of candy that can pretty much last FOREVER if stored properly.