Here’s How to Disinfect Your Phone!

Pam Cook
Mar 10, 2020 @ 7:19am

How To Disinfect Your Phone From Viruses – In case you didn’t know, your phone has more germs than a toilet.

So, let’s talk about disinfecting it. Yes, it will help protect you against coronavirus, but add the flu, and e.coli to the list too. The reason we’re sharing is because coronavirus can live on your phone or any inanimate object (including cash) for nine days.

You’ll need to clean your phone after placing it on public surfaces or simply using it in public. There are a couple ways to do this and some tips:

  • Use Clorox disinfecting wipes directly on your phone
  • Wipe down the phone with 70-percent isopropyl alcohol
  • Don’t use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives
  • Apply cleaners with a soft, lint free cloth

Source: New York Post

