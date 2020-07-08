Here’s How to put that Mask on Correctly
Masks can only help stop the spread of coronavirus if people are wearing them properly.
Based on guidance from the CDC and the World Health Organization, here is how you should be positioning your face covering.
- Be clean to start.
- Wash your hands and get a clean cloth mask.
- Put your mask on by holding it by the ear loops.
- Make sure your nose, mouth, and chin are covered. Some people mess this step up. Proper coverage is very important. It should not be underneath your nose.
- Also, it is suggested that you don’t touch your mask again until you are ready to take it off.