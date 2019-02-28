Here’s your Dream Job

If you’re going to eat two pounds of chocolate every day, might as well get paid for it.

Cadbury just put up a job posting for a new CHOCOLATE TASTE TESTER. If you get it, you’ll spend around eight hours a week, at $14-an-hour, trying chocolates at their headquarters in Wokingham, England. And no, I don’t think they’ll pay for relocation expenses.

They say anyone can apply, because they’re not necessarily looking for someone with experience . . . just someone with a passion for chocolate who gives honest opinions. Oh, and no nut allergy.

Questions is…will they pay for a weight loss program afterwards?

