Here’s your Dream Job
By Pam Cook
|
Feb 28, 2019 @ 6:47 AM
Chocolate box full of assorted chocolates, on white background, cut out

If you’re going to eat two pounds of chocolate every day, might as well get paid for it.

Cadbury just put up a job posting for a new CHOCOLATE TASTE TESTER.  If you get it, you’ll spend around eight hours a week, at $14-an-hour, trying chocolates at their headquarters in Wokingham, England.  And no, I don’t think they’ll pay for relocation expenses.

They say anyone can apply, because they’re not necessarily looking for someone with experience . . . just someone with a passion for chocolate who gives honest opinions.  Oh, and no nut allergy.

Questions is…will they pay for a weight loss program afterwards?

(New York Post

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Flu or a Cold? Which do you have? What’s in your Beer and Wine? Look out! Camera’s in the backs of Airline Seats! Do you know what happens when your favorite team Wins? WAIT! Don’t throw that away! Will you soon have a 4 day work week?