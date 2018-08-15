Hey Browns Fans — Free Beer!

Cleveland Browns fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the team’s first regular-season win with free beer. Bud Light is placing “Victory” fridges filled with the beer at ten Cleveland-area bars.

When the game officially ends and the Browns have come out victorious, the electromagnet being used to keep the fridges locked will be turned off with a WiFi connection.

But if you’re hoping to partake…take note. In order to be eligible for the free 16-ounce aluminum bottle, fans must be inside the bar when the clock runs out and you must be 21-years-old. Last season the Browns became just the second team in NFL history to finish 0-16