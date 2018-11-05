Hey Redheads! This day is for You!

Hey Readheads…it’s your day!

Today is National Love Your Red Hair Day! Many redheads have felt like outcasts for having red hair. National Love Your Red Hair Day is designed to empower redheads to feel confident, look amazing and rock their beauty. Red hair is more than a color, it’s a lifestyle.

These ladies are near and dear to my heart — from left to right — Becca (my nephew Johnny’s love) Katie (my son Alex’s love) Lee Ann my sister, my beautiful Mom Jackie, me and my gorgeous niece Desiree. My Mom and Becca ROCK the red tresses…and I love it! XOXO

And here are some facts about redheads: