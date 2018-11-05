Hey Redheads! This day is for You!

Hey Readheads…it’s your day!
Today is National Love Your Red Hair Day! Many redheads have felt like outcasts for having red hair. National Love Your Red Hair Day is designed to empower redheads to feel confident, look amazing and rock their beauty. Red hair is more than a color, it’s a lifestyle.
These ladies are near and dear to my heart — from left to right — Becca (my nephew Johnny’s love) Katie (my son Alex’s love) Lee Ann my sister, my beautiful Mom Jackie, me and my gorgeous niece Desiree. My Mom and Becca ROCK the red tresses…and I love it! XOXO
And here are some facts about redheads:
- Worldwide, only 2% of people have red hair – the highest concentration of redheads is in Scotland (13%) followed by Ireland (10%).
- People with red hair are likely more sensitive to pain. This is because the gene mutation (MC1R) that causes red hair is on the same gene linked to pain receptors. It also means redheads usually need more anesthesia for dental and medical procedures.
- Having red hair isn’t the only thing that makes some redheads unique. They are also more likely to be left-handed. Both characteristics come from recessive genes, which like to come in pairs.
- Redheads probably won’t go grey. That’s because the pigment just fades over time. So they will probably go blonde and even white, but not grey.
- Rumor says Hitler banned marriage between redheads. Apparently, he thought it would lead to “deviant offspring.”
- Redheads most commonly have brown eyes. The least common eye color: blue.
- Bees have been proven to be more attracted to redheads.
- Being a redheaded man may have health benefits. A study published by the British Journal of Cancer suggested that men with red hair are 54% less likely to develop prostate cancer than their brown and blonde-haired counterparts.
- Redheads actually have less hair than most other people. On average they only have 90,000 strands of hair while blonds, for example, have 140,000. However, red hair is typically thicker so it still looks just as full.