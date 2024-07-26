High Bond for Alliance Woman Accused of Ramming APD Cruisers
July 26, 2024 9:12AM EDT
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Alliance woman is jailed on $100,000 bond.
She faces felonious assault and other charges for driving into two city police cruisers on Tuesday evening.
Kayla Ryder reportedly had to be restrained with the use of a Taser.
Police had been called out to the Alliance Municipal Court parking lot on East Market Street where she was blocking a man’s car with hers.
She almost struck a police officer while behind the wheel.
Police say she confirmed being under the influence.
She faces misdemeanor charges for another incident earlier this month.