High Bond for Canton-Area Teen Charged in Toledo-Area Killing

By Jim Michaels
February 29, 2024 7:41AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton-area teen charged with aggravated murder in the beating death of a Toledo-area woman made a court appearance in Lucas County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Bond for 18-year-old Kaitlyn Coones was set at $1.75 million.

Court documents show the then-17-year-old killed 53-year-old Nicole Jones, who refused to allow her to stay with Jones’ 33-year-old son, her then-boyfriend.

He also faces charges.

