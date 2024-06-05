High Bond for Grocery Store Parking Lot Killer
June 5, 2024 8:21AM EDT
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ODOT) – Bond was set at a million dollars on Tuesday for the Cleveland-area woman accused of killing a three-year-old boy and injuring his mother.
That was the result of a knife attack in a Giant Eagle parking lot on Monday.
Bionca Ellis is charged with aggravated murder.
North Olmsted Police Detective Matt Beck says she had just purchased a knife at a nearby thrift store.
He says it appears to be a completely random attack.
The victims are little Julian Wood who was killed and his 38-year-old mother Margot Wood.