High Bond for Grocery Store Parking Lot Killer

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ODOT) – Bond was set at a million dollars on Tuesday for the Cleveland-area woman accused of killing a three-year-old boy and injuring his mother.

That was the result of a knife attack in a Giant Eagle parking lot on Monday.

Bionca Ellis is charged with aggravated murder.

North Olmsted Police Detective Matt Beck says she had just purchased a knife at a nearby thrift store.

He says it appears to be a completely random attack.

The victims are little Julian Wood who was killed and his 38-year-old mother Margot Wood.