High Bond for Man Charged in Shooting Death of Young Son

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $750,000 for the 37-year-old man who shot his own son to death last week.

William Dolch who lists the Belden Village-area Knights Inn as his residence was arraigned in Canton Municipal Court on a reckless homicide charge for the death of little Ka’Marion Dolch from Cuyahoga County.

The youngster was in a room at that Plain Township motel when sheriff’s deputies say a loaded gun discharged.

Newly charged in the case is 32-year-old Joseph King who also lived at the motel.

He was arrested Saturday on a ‘tampering with evidence’ charge.

And 29-year-old Brittany Franko who was in the room at the time faces a complicity charge.