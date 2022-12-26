News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD

By Jim Michaels
December 26, 2022 7:05AM EST
Samuel Parr (Stark County jail)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for an Akron man, accused of driving into a Massillon police officer and two cruisers as the officers tried to arrest him following a pursuit.

28-year-old Samuel Parr is charged with felonious assault.

He was driving at speeds of 90 miles an hour during the chase, according to a police news release.

Police initially tried to pull Parr’s vehicle over on Hills and Dales Road.

It fit the description of a car involved in a catalytic converter theft.

The pursuit went ten miles into Lake Township.

