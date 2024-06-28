High Bond Set for Couple in Child’s Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at a million dollars Thursday for the Canton couple.

They face several child abuse charges in connection with the death of their baby son.

26-year-old Eric Rush and 30-year-old Tyasia Singleton were arrested Tuesday, the same day 11-month-old Royal’e Rush died at the hospital.

Police got a call of a child not breathing in a 10th Street NE home.

Rush also faces a weapons charge out of a 2014 felonious assault conviction for having two guns in the house.

That conviction was out of Springfield Township.

A 1-year-old child in the house was placed in the temporary custody of Children’s Services.