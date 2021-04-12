      Weather Alert

High Bond Set for Michigan Man Accused of Making Threats at Gate of Perry Nuclear Plant

Jim Michaels
Apr 12, 2021 @ 3:50am
FILE - This May 20, 2005 file photo shows the Perry Nuclear Power Plant on the shore of Lake Erie in Lake County in North Perry, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The colorful Lake County judge known for his creative sentences over his career presided over the arraignment of the Michigan man charged with criminal trespassing at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant last week, and Judge Michael Cicconeti set bond at $100,000, even though the charge is a misdemeanor.

Michael Fogelsong of Adrian Michigan argued that he needed to be released to see his doctor.

He claimed to have a bomb at the plant gates, but nothing was found.

The FBI, sheriff’s deputies and a bomb squad responded to the incident.

Federal charges are a possibility next.

