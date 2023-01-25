High Fives….The Skipper Got His Scooter Back!

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 15, 2022: Manager Terry Francona #77 of the Cleveland Guardians is introduced prior to Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Police in Cleveland have found the skippers scooter and have returned it to him. Guardians manager Terry Francona’s scooter was stolen over the weekend.

The team had a bobblehead giveaway a few years ago with Francona riding his scooter.

This isn’t the first time a Francona scooter (know as the Hog) has made news.

At spring training in 2015, his ride was damaged when a team employee crashed it during a promotional shoot in Arizona. At the time, Francona joke that the scooter was on the disabled list.

Oddsmakers have said this is the tightest championship weekend in the past 30 years, but have also released Super Bowl odds ahead of this week’s championship games .

SportsBetting.ag opened look-ahead lines for all four potential Super Bowl matchups, and they range from a pick ’em to -2.

Bengals vs. 49ers (PK)

Chiefs vs. 49ers (PK)

Bengals vs. Eagles (-1.5)

Chiefs vs. Eagles (-2)

The 95th Annual Academy Awards are coming up – and the nominations were announced yesterday

The movie with the most noms? “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – with 11

All five of the Best Actor nominees are first-time nominees

Only seven sequels have ever been nominated for Best Picture, but this year gave us two more: “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way Of Water”

Have an Oscar nomination ever influenced you to see a movie?

Here are the top movies and the number of awards they are nominated for:

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – 11

“All Quiet on the Western Front” – 9

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – 9

“Elvis” – 8

“The Fabelmans” – 7

“Tár” – 6

“Top Gun: Maverick” – 6

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – 5

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – 4

“Babylon” – 3

“The Batman” – 3

“Triangle of Sadness” – 3

“The Whale” – 3

“Living” – 2

“Women Talking” – 2

Actor in a leading role

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Baseball Writers Association of America saw fit to enshrine Rolen with 76.3% of the ballots cast in his sixth year of eligibility. Through his 17-year career, Rolen won eight Gold Gloves at third base (fourth all-time), was the 1997 National League Rookie of the Year, and helped the St. Louis Cardinals win the 2006 World Series.

Some guy on TikTok came up with a hack to make pasta stir itself while it’s cooking. Push the pot to one side of the burner, so only half of it gets heat. It makes that side of the water boil a lot harder, and the pasta gets rolled around on its own.

TGL is a new league that’s been put together by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The “primetime golf league” will begin in January of 2024, and work in partnership with the PGA Tour. The league’s matches will consist of “six teams of three PGA Tour players in a custom-built ‘tech-infused’ venue.” Events will be scheduled on Monday nights and will “complement” the PGA Tour schedule. In all, there’ll be 15 “regular season matches,” followed by semifinals and finals.

A new poll found The average person now says they could only go 5 hours and 11 minutes without their phone before they’d start going nuts.

People also said they’d only survive about 5 hours without access to a TV.

The poll found the average adult uses their phone for a total of 3 hours and 34 minutes a day.

Random Fact “O” the Day

It’s illegal in Indiana to catch fish using dynamite, guns, or your bare hands.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen were named finalists for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, the league announced Wednesday.

Cavaliers’ late game breakdown leads to another road loss last night at they fell to the Knicks 105-103. Donovan Mitchell re injured his groin on the final play. No update so far on the severity of the injury.

Cleveland travels to Houston to take on the Rockets tomorrow night, 8pm.

Today is Wednesday January 25th, 2023

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

99 years ago – In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games took place in Chamonix, France. (SHAW- MO-NEY)

52 years ago – In 1971, Charles Manson was convicted in Los Angeles of the 1969 Tate-Labianca murders. Manson said he was inspired by “secret messages” he heard on the Beatles’ “White Album”.

47 years ago – In 1976, Bob Dylan headlined a seven-hour benefit concert for boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, who was wrongfully convicted of a triple murder in 1967.

Rubin Carter’s story was later told in the 1999 movie, “The Hurricane”, starring Denzel Washington. Dylan’s song “Hurricane” resonated throughout the film.

42 years ago – In 1981, fifty-two Americans Held Hostage by Iran for 444 days arrived back in the U.S. on Super Bowl Sunday.

17 years ago – In 2006, “Survivor” winner Richard Hatch was found guilty of tax evasion for failing to pay taxes on his $1 million grand prize. He was eventually sentenced to 51 months in prison.

Celebrity Birthdays today

“Empire State of Mind” singer, Alicia Keys – 42